Funeral services will be conducted for Loretta R. Girouard on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 1101 Trotter Street, with Pastor Armand Prentiss officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.
Family requests visitation to begin on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Loretta R. Girouard was born on May 31, 1954, to Jess and Audrey Hebert Girouard in New Iberia.
Loretta passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 2:04 p.m. surrounded by her family.
Loretta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She enjoyed baking, gardening and was very active with her church family. Loretta was also known for her accomplishments as a great artist.
She is survived by her children Kimberly Louviere Parich of Loreauville and Brad Louviere and his wife Megan of Loreauville; her sisters Rachel Girouard of New Iberia, Jessica Walet and Debra DeRouen; and grandchildren Sarah Boyer, Chase Boyer, Lauren Louviere and Cooper Parich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Audrey Hebert Girouard.
The family of Loretta Girouard would like to extend a very heartfelt thanks of appreciation to the nurses and staff of NSI Hospice and Palliative Care and Home Instead Senior Care for all the support they had extended to their mother and the entire family during this difficult time.
To help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
