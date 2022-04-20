Loretta Marcantel Gonsoulin

Mrs. Loretta “Faye” Marcantel Gonsoulin, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her residence. She was 76.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Nathan Comeaux as celebrant and Deacon Durk Viator assisting. Following the mass, Loretta will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
Loretta was born February 23, 1946, to the late Pierre Leroy Marcantel and the late Emily Fontenot Marcantel of Mamou, one of two children born to that union. She was a 1964 graduate of Opelousas High School where she played coronet in the band. It wasn’t long after her graduation that she was introduced through mutual friends to Kelly, whom she would marry and start a family with. Loretta and Kelly Gonsoulin entered into the sacrament of Holy Matrimony on August 7,1965, a marriage of 57 years.
They raised three beautiful children and while Kelly worked offshore she was the primary homemaker who raised the kids or was the “Boss” as Kelly referred to her. While the kids were in high school, it gave Loretta a chance to work outside the home. She briefly worked at Menard Brothers and Simoneaud’s Grocery. She also took advantage of that time to visit with family and friends back in Opelousas.
Some of Loretta’s favorite pastimes were attending her grandchildren’s sporting events when possible as well as watching college sports, especially the LSU Fighting Tigers and traveling with Kelly, albeit in a different way than most. With Kelly being a recreational pilot and owning his own plane, “Cherokee 161,” he and Loretta often flew out of New Iberia on beautiful clear days to different destinations for day trips and frequently flew to Houston to visit Loretta’s brother. Many memorable trips were taken, especially on weekends when the extended families would come together at New Iberia airport and Kelly and Loretta would take them flying around New Iberia and surrounding areas.
Above all, Loretta loved her family more than life itself. She leaves a legacy of love that will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Kelly P. Gonsoulin; her children Mark Gonsoulin and wife Jon Patin of New Iberia, Rachel Gonsoulin Perrin and husband Clayton of Lafayette and Tracey Gonsoulin Broussard and husband Jack of New Iberia; her grandchildren Madison Perrin Ferrante and husband Nicholas of Egg Harbor, New Jersey and Lane Perrin of New Orleans; and step grandchildren Brett Elizabeth Derouen and Alex Elizabeth Derouen; and one step great-grandchild Eloise Elizabeth Derouen all of New Iberia; her only brother Alex “Train” Marcantel and wife Rose of Houston, Texas; her brothers-in-law Gene Gonsoulin and wife Dot, Jerry Gonsoulin and wife Brenda, Clyde Gonsoulin and Benny Gonsoulin and wife Janelle all of New Iberia; and a very special aunt Wedna Leger and husband Woodrow of Opelousas.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Dennis and Richard Gonsoulin.
Mark Gonsoulin will serve as pallbearer for his mother.
Because of Loretta’s love of animals, memorial contributions are preferred to Angel Paws Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Road, New Iberia, LA 70560 or to your local ASPCA.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories of Loretta by visiting her memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
