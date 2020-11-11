A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Loretta Louviere Migues, 82, who passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
A longtime resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Migues was born on March 10, 1938, to the late Ambrose and Agnes Landry Louviere. She was a quiet and simple person, who loved working and flower gardening. Mrs. Migues was employed at Robie’s Grocery Store in Jeanerette for 56 years.
She is survived by her brother Burney Louviere of Franklin; and close friends Ricky and Alesia Lancon Sr. of Jeanerette.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Migues; daughter Tammy Migues Parro; two sisters, Lois Breaux, and Mary Tilly Charpentier; and five brothers, Melvin Louviere, Ray Louviere, Charles Louviere, Arthur Louviere and Kerney Louviere.
The family would like to give special thanks to Grace Hospice, Azalea Estates and to Lisa Griffin and her staff for their care and compassion.
