A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Loretta Louviere Migues, 82, who died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
