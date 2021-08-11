Loretta Guidroz

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Loretta Guidry Guidroz, 82, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Rev. Randy J. Courville officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Mausoleum.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 10 a.m. The Guidroz family requests that all guests wear a face mask for the services.
A native of Louisa and resident of Lydia, Mrs. Guidroz passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Born on Aug. 6, 1939, to the late Eugene and Lenora Martin Guidry, she was one of three children. Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children, Joey Guidroz of Lydia, Lynette G. DeRouen and husband Errol of New Iberia and Bobbi G. Lopez and husband Rusty of Lydia; five grandchildren, Erron DeRouen and wife Aline, Errik DeRouen and wife Katie, Brandi Klibert and husband Bryan, Brittani Guidroz and Bethani Morgan and husband Jordan; 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler DeRouen, Addisyn DeRouen, Nora Klibert, Stella Klibert, Maryann Klibert, Joseph Klibert, Grant DeRouen, Amielle DeRouen, Bregman DeRouen, Rylee Morgan, Elli Morgan and Bailey Morgan; one brother, Charles Guidry Sr. of Lydia; and one sister Sherry Prince of Lydia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lenora Martin Guidry and her husband, Ronald “Ronnie” Guidroz Sr.
Pallbearers will be Erron DeRouen, Erik DeRouen, Tyler DeRouen, Gene Prince, Jordan Morgan and Bryan Klibert.
Honorary pallbearers will be her two godchildren, Lizette Breaux and Bryan Guidry, Rusty Lopez, Kade Breaux, Errol DeRouen and Hallie Guillotte.