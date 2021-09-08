Loretta Butts, 80, a native and resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 2:26 p.m., at her residence.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church 609 Pellerin Jeanerette, LA 70544, with Rev. Jones Officiating. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.) Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Memories of Loretta will forever remain in the hearts of her three sons, Emmanuel (Natalie) Butts, Deneris (Carla) Butts and Nathaniel Butts; three daughters, Mrs. Charles (Marjorie Butts) Mitchell and Mrs. Kevin ( LaShequa) Tauriac of Jeanerette and Mrs. Matthew (Shawndell) Pryor of Lake Charles; one brother, Joseph C. (Tracy) Butts of Jeanerette; two sisters, Mrs. Willie (Diana) Brown of Houston, Texas, and Helen Edwards of Arlington, Texas; 32 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, three sons and siblings.
