A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Lorenia C. Meyers, 84, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Fr. Keith Landry as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 18, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Thursday evening.
A native of Abbeville and a resident of New Iberia, Lorenia C. Meyers passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday. February 13, 2022.
Lorenia was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Catholic. Her love and devotion to God and her faith inspired so many to do the same. Her connection with her family members and non-family members, through the many different ways she spent time with them, grew people closer to her throughout her whole life.
Lorenia spent a life of love and never failed to radiate a positive light to all who needed it. Gone but never forgotten. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and loved to dance. Although she had many setbacks in life, Lorenia was a strong fighter until the end. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She will live in our hearts and memories forever.
Lorenia is survived by her two children, Debbie Strehlow and husband Tony of Dallas and Darryl Meyers and wife Barbara of New Iberia; grandchildren Tiffany Zerangue and husband Joey, Sean Strehlow and wife Morgan and Connor Stehlow; sister Rose C. Suire; and great-grandchildren Alexis Zerangue, Haley Zerangue, Holly Zerangue and Seth Strehlow.
She was preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Clifford J. Meyers; parents Numa and Azelia Luquette Carlin; child Dwight Meyers; grandchild Tricia Meyers; sibling Harrison Carlin; and brother-in-law Leo Suire.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tony Strehlow, Sean Strehlow, Connor Strehlow, Kevin Adams, Joey Zerangue and Jerry Adams.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Randy Comeaux and Terry Myers.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Laura Fruge Thibodeaux as well of all the staff for the kindness and support they shared with their mother during her time of need.
A special thanks to Vee Price, Julie Hulin, Donna Watterson, Chancy Migues, Mary H. Comeaux, Marty Watterson and Lisa Arnaud.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.