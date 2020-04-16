JEANERETTE — Private services will be held for the immediate family of Lorayne Walker Falterman, 85, who passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Lafayette.
“The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother.” - St. Therese of Lisieux
We shared in the masterpiece of the loving heart of the woman known as Lorayne Walker Falterman. To us she was Mom and Maw Maw Lo.
She was a woman who lived and loved the Catholic faith. Her days began with praying the Holy Rosary and attending the Most Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. She also had a love and devotion to the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. She attributed the love for her faith to the Ursuline nuns who taught her at Ursuline Academy in New Orleans. Her bachelor’s degree in elementary education was obtained from the University of Texas at Austin. Mom was a lay Carmelite and the importance of her faith was captured in the way she lived her daily life.
The fifty-two-year bond in the Sacrament of Marriage that Mom and Dad shared exemplified unconditional love. Their lives together emulated strength, sacrifice and their personal quest to fulfill God’s will in the providence of their daily lives. Faith and family bonds permeated the household. By the same token, the gift of Mom’s infectious laughter was uplifting and contagious.
She loved good food and good company. Inclusive of good company were her bridge partners and the “Dinner Belles.” The bonds formed in these friendships brought so much joy to her. Mom and Dad loved the arts. Their appreciation for theater and music was a defining quality and true gift.
Survivors include her children, Dr. James B. Falterman Jr. and wife Cindy of New Iberia, Mary Frances Bourgeois and husband Dr. Leonard Barrow Bourgeois Sr. of Jeanerette, Dr. Corinne F. Hebert and spouse Ronald R. Hebert Jr. of Jeanerette, Charles K. Falterman of Youngsville and girlfriend Belinda, David W. Falterman of Jeanerette and girlfriend Erin, Stephen P. Falterman of Jeanerette and girlfriend Chantelle, John A. Falterman and wife Anne of Jeanerette and Dr. Thomas J. Falterman of Baldwin; grandchildren James, Kathryn and husband, Drew, Corinne, Brittan, Leonard, Lorayne, Lawrence, Kristen and husband, Michael, Tyler and wife, Allison, Evan, Alexandra, Chad and wife, Kasie, Ashley and Thomas “TJ”, Lucas, Stella; and great-grandchildren Jackson, Livie, Julia and Masen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James B. Falterman Sr.; parents, Charles and Frances LaSalle Walker; and grandsons Nicholas J. Falterman and William J. Falterman.
Pallbearers are Dr. James B. Falterman Jr., Charles K. Falterman, David W. Falterman, Stephen P. Falterman, John A. Falterman and Dr. Thomas J. Falterman.
Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Leonard Barrow Bourgeois Sr. and Ronald R. Hebert Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests random acts of loving kindness in her memory. Donations may be made to one of the following: Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1510 Church Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544, or the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.
