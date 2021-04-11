Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Lonny Badeaux, 77, who passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Lafayette. The Iberia Honor Guard will perform the Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Badeaux was one of twelve children born on July 3, 1943, to the late Freddie Badeaux Sr. and Anna Mae Meaux Badeaux. He proudly served our country in the National Guard for 23 years, retiring with the rank of Major. Mr. Badeaux worked at the Avery Island/Cargill Salt Mine for 40 years, where he served with the Mine Rescue Team for 17 years, and also was President of the International Chemical Workers Union Local 27. He was a contributor to the Bayou Teche Museum, the Tabasco Display at Avery Island and carved the ESA Emblem on the chapel podium at Episcopal School of Acadiana. Mr. Badeaux enjoyed traveling, woodworking and mythology.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mona Derouen Badeaux, of New Iberia; daughters Rachel Pisani (Roger) of Youngsville and Bethany Florsheim (Jay) of New Iberia; son Lon Badeaux (Mary) of Youngsville; grandchildren Laci Fava (Jacob), Lani Sconiers (Randy), Lexi Touchet (Trey), Garrett Pisani, Matthew Pisani, Payton Florsheim, Isabelle Florsheim, Johnathan Florsheim, Ricardo Heffner-Mendoza and Elijah Badeaux; and great-grandchildren Kaiden Fowler, Taylen Boudreaux, Emmarie Sconiers, Kenzleigh Touchet and Kylan Touchet; .
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.