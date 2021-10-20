Lonnie James Segura, a devoted and loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully just minutes before midnight at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. He was 74.
Memorial services celebrating Lonnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral with Deacon Wynard Boutte officiating. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
The funeral home will open for visitation on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and continue after the services until 1 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
Lonnie was born December 17, 1946, in New Iberia to the late Lloyd Segura and the late Ethel Derouen Segura.
Lonnie served his country as a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development with 50 years of faithful service.
Outside of his work, Lonnie was an avid fan of LSU football and the New Orleans Saints. Susan recalls his love of cooking and her favorite meals were Cajun dishes. It was one of his pleasures and sitting down to a great meal brought him joy.
Lonnie cherished his time with his family, the many years spent passing down his knowledge to his son Scott and the quality time shared. He leaves many wonderful memories and will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Susan LaPlace and husband Joshua LaPlace, Scott Segura and Chantel Walker and husband Perry Walker; and his grandchildren Austin Segura and wife Lauren Segura, Shae Segura, Ethan Matthews, Matthew Hebert, Meleah Kimball and husband Joshua, Michael Walker, Zachary Walker and Mallory Walker.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters.
Lonnie gave of his time to help with the Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels, so we ask that if you wish to make a contribution in his name, please send to these organizations. Iberia Parish Council on Aging or Meals on Wheels, both located at 126 W est Washington St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Angela and Nancy for assisting in Lonnie’s care.