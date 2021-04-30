JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Miss Lola Benita Wiles, 61, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Rev. Francis Damoah, SVD, celebrant will officiate. She will await the resurrection at Rising Sun of Liberty Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service, with a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m.
Lola Benita Wiles with a native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette. On November 23, 1959, an angel was born to the late Frank Wiles Sr. and Florence Marie Campbell Wiles. She gained her wings and was ascended into Heaven through our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 8:35 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Lola was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church where she accepted Christ at an early age and received the Sacrament of First Communion. She attended mass faithfully until her health declined. Lola was proud of her faith despite the challenges she faced physically and mentally. She never lost hope and always stayed encouraged, no matter what obstacles she endured, even on her last days, trusting in God’s Holy will. “Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.” (Isaiah 35:10 KJV)
Lola attended Arc of Acadiana and Iberia Special Services Center during her early years in New Iberia. In 1982 she graduated with a Certificate of Completion and received recognition of achievements in Educational and Recreational programs. Lola was very instrumental in the Special Olympic tournaments. She enjoyed traveling around the states for championships and receive medals of honor. Lola was crowned Miss Prom Queen at I.S.S.C. where she attended school during her early years and was honored on several occasions for her hard work, enthusiasm and dedication towards striving for excellence. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13 KJV)
Lola loved spending quality time with family and loved ones. She enjoyed arts and crafts, dancing, singing, traveling and family gatherings. She treasured her most precious moments with her family and caregivers who surrounded her with love and laughter. Lola graced us with her presence for 61 years and she never once complained. Her beautiful infectious smile was inspiring. She touched many lives that knew her and they were embraced by her loving, kind and sweet spirit. Lola’s spirit was very humble, loving, caring and challenging at times but through our Lord and Savior, she always maintained positivity. Lola’s heart was filled with joy despite her adversities. “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him.” (Psalms 28:7 KJV)
God has truly smiled on Lola. She loved the Lord, her family and loved ones and enjoyed her most precious gift of life. She had a heart of gold that was inspiring and touched so many lives.
Lola leaves a legacy of hope, inspiration and integrity that will remain in our hearts forever!
We are forever grateful to God and will forever cherish our most precious gift, our “Guardian Angel.” May Lola’s memory be a blessing to all.
“Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.” (Psalms 30:5 KJV)
She leaves to cherish her memory four sisters, Georgia W. Garner (James Sr.) of East Orange, New Jersey, Katherine W. Henry of Chula Vista, California, Mona W. Lowery (Henry Jr.) of Tallahassee, Florida, and Terri Thompson (Jeremiah Jr.) of Jeanerette; seven brothers, Harry L. Wiles Sr. (Margaret) of Arnaudville, Larry A. Wiles, Aaron Wiles Sr.(Celestine) and Kenneth Q. Wiles of Jeanerette, Barry K. Wiles Sr., John H. Wiles Sr. (Debra) of New Iberia and Kedrick J. Wiles (Natalia) of Killeen, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Greta B. Wiles and Louella B. Wiles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Wiles Sr. and Florence Marie Campbell Wiles; three brothers, Donald R. Wiles, Jerry Wiles and Frank Wiles Jr.; one sister, Thelma Jewel Wiles; paternal grandparents, Henry Wiles Sr., Georgianna P. Wiles and Mary Wiles; maternal grandparents, Junius Campbell and Kate Shelton Campbell; and one sister-in-law, Sylvia W. Wiles.
Active pallbearers are Frank Wiles III, John H. Wiles Jr., Aquallo Wiles Sr., Jason Wiles, Sgt. Recruiter Jeremiah Thompson III and George Olivier Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Harry L. Wiles Sr., Larry A. Wiles, Aaron Wiles Sr., Barry K. Wiles Sr., John H. Wiles Sr., Kenneth Q. Wiles, Kedrick J. Wiles, Jeremiah Thompson Jr., Ronald Joseph Sr., James Garner Sr., Henry Lowery Jr., Carlton Olivier, Henry Lowery III, Karl Marks, Pastor Avery Wiles Sr. and Eric C. Molo.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.