A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Lois Holland Rajewski, 100, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 12, 2022, with a Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.
A native of Delhi, Oklahoma and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Rajewski passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home surrounded by her two nieces. Mrs. Rajewski was a Payroll Clerk for the Carbon Black Plant in Louisa and retired after 40 years.
As devout Catholics and lifelong parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, she and her husband, Gilbert, would always attend daily Mass at church or Consolata Nursing Home. They would attend Rosaries with their rosary groups at the Grotto on Main St. to pray for the unborn, family and friends and world peace. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary of Sacred Heart Church.
She enjoyed sharing and was very proud of the handmade rosaries her beloved husband crafted. She maintained an extensive birthday calendar which she checked daily and you were certain to get a phone call from her singing ‘Happy Birthday’ disguised in her best Mickey Mouse voice.
After enjoying 100 years of life, Aunt Lois is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Rajewski; parents John. W. and Delia Lowrance Holland; her brother Ernest L. Holland; and her nephews Ernie Hollandand Martin “Tom” Wellbrock; and great-nieces Crystal Begnaud and Sandy Wellbrock.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bryan Wellbrock, Roger Wellbrock, Gary Wellbrock, Chad Wellbrock, Keith Begnaud and Randall Bollig.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Carlson and Jason Wellbrock.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Rajewski’s caregivers, especially her niece Marna and nephew David Carlson, the staff members of Consolata for their care and compassion and the residence of Consolata for the comradery, friendship and love shown to her during her stay there.