Lois Bayard

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Lois Broussard Bayard, age 83, at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bayard passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home.
Born on August 7, 1937, to the late Preston and Lorena Landry Broussard, Lois was one of four children.
She was a kind and loving woman who put her family and God first. Her first job was at Davis Furniture where she worked as a secretary. Later in her life, Lois worked at South Central Bell and PEPI (Progressive Education Program Inc.), and as bookkeeper for the family business, Don Bayard’s Electric.
She served as a lector at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for many years. Lois loved books and was an avid reader. She had a huge collection of different books around the house and would re-read her favorites over and over again. Lois enjoyed tending to her house plants, sewing, baking and spending time with her family. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Steven Bayard of New Iberia, Eric Bayard and wife Angie of New Iberia, Jill Bayard of New Iberia and Donna Nugier and husband Billy of Spring, Texas; sister, Edele Hemelt; grandchildren Jared Romero, Brittani Guidry, Bailey Bayard, Benjamin Bayard, Kaitlyn Romero, Alaina Nugier and Carly Nugier; and great grandchildren Landyn Romero, Khloe Romero, Liam Romero, Ridge Guidry and Drew Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Bayard; parents, Preston and Lorena Landry Broussard; brother, Carroll Broussard; and sister, Ella Mae Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Steven Bayard, Eric Bayard, Bailey Bayard, Jared Romero, Billy Nugier, and Cody Guidry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dicky Broussard, Benjamin Bayard, and Errol Broussard.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of the Library (https://iberialibrary.org/wp/friends-of-the-library/) or to the The Catholic Daughters (https://catholicdaughters.org/).
Evangeline Funeral Homes of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.