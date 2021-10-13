A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Logier “LJ” LeBlanc, 88, who passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Due to Covid-19, the LeBlanc family request that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Logier “LJ” LeBlanc was born in Erath to parents Clerphy and Rose LeBlanc. He attended SLI from 1951-1953, then Ole Miss University Pharmacy School where he graduated in 1956. In 1957, he married Elaine Choplin and moved to New Iberia where they had five children.
He began his career at Iberia General Hospital as the first hospital pharmacist in this area. He retired from Iberia General Hospital in 1988, whereupon he began working as a relief pharmacist, organizing a group of retired pharmacists to work part-time in drug stores throughout Southwest Louisiana. In 2018, he retired again having served the community for 62 years as a pharmacist. When LJ wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, visiting 48 states and 14 countries.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine LeBlanc of New Iberia; three sons, Keven LeBlanc (Stacie) of New Iberia, Gregory B. LeBlanc (Becky) of Alabama and Lonnie D. LeBlanc (Trisha) of Loreauville; two daughters, Sarite Ann Stelly (Johnny) of Abbeville and Nicole Marie Estilette (David) of Carencro; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Nellie Chiasson and Hilda Faulk; two brothers-in-law, Earl Chiasson and Nodlie Faulk.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
