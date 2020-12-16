A loving, hard working husband, father and grandfather, Logan Gabriel LaBry was born January 25, 1930, in Kaplan to the late Gabriel and Angelle Meaux LaBry. He passed away at home in Loreauville on December 8, 2020, at the age of 90.
He donated his body to science believing that he could help improve medical treatment and new research. A memorial service will be held at Loreauville Baptist Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10 a.m..
He was very proud to be a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, gardening and mowing his yard. He also loved woodworking and many of us benefited from his handiwork. He also loved gardening and provided fresh fruits and vegetables for many of us. For nearly 50 years he worked in the oilfield and worked from floor hand to tool pusher. When he finally retired he volunteered his time at Loreauville Baptist Church and also at the “We Care Ministry” food pantry.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Melancon LaBry; his daughters Suzette Frederick (Barry) and Cindy Sanders (Brad); his sister Mary Ann Guidry (Jeff); brothers Maxie, John (Bobbie) and Allen (Viola); grandchildren Beth, Terri, Nicole, Jason, Shawn and Jennifer; thirteen great-grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, Tony, Lexi, Laura, Carter, Camille, Mya, Tyler, Hayden, Julia, Mckenna and Karson; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Winona Sonnier, Robert LaBry and Janet Schaefer.
Special thanks to Acadian Hospice for your help and compassion in these last few weeks. Also thanks to Loreauville Baptist Church and countless others for your prayers and support through this time.