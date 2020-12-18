INGLEWOOD, California — A home going celebration will be conducted for Lloyd James Daron, 79, at 10 A.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Inglewood Mortuary, 1206 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, California.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Gardena, California, Lloyd entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Lloyd was born on September 17, 1941, to the late Leroy Daron and Mary Joseph Jacobs and he was reared by his stepfather the late Rev. Raymond Jacobs Sr. Lloyd was educated in the schools of Iberia Parish. He was a 1961 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School where he ran track, sang in the Glee Club and played basketball. After graduation, Lloyd attended Southern University for a short time. He then moved to Los Angeles, where he lived for over 50 years.
His religious training began early in the Baptist church in New Iberia. In Los Angeles, he united with Victory Baptist Church and later joined Mount Moriah Church. Lloyd was a member of the Male Chorus and the Praise Team. Lloyd loved to sing, singing was his passion. His second passion was golf. He was a fixture at the golf club in Gardena until his health failed.
Memories of his life will be cherished by his loving wife, Brenda Daron, of Gardena, California; three sons, Jamie Daron, Kevin Daron of Phoenix and Mark Daron of Los Angeles; one daughter, Sheena Daron Nelson (Jaysherra) of Los Angeles; one stepson Jason Gipson of Gardena, California; one sister, Marlene Jacobs Delahoussaye of New Iberia; one grandson he reared as his own, Noah Arnold; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he will join in glory his three brothers, Charles Daron, Melvin Daron and Raymond Jacobs Jr.; one stepdaughter Latrisse Gipson; and one grandson, Jeffery Terry.
Obituary submitted by Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
