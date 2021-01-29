A graveside service will be held for Mr. Lloyd Darrell Thomas, 62, at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Saint Paul Cemetery in New Iberia, with Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Saint Paul Cemetery.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.
Lloyd accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was a member of Cottrell Chapel CME Church in New Iberia. He was employed by Streva Distributing for many years and also at T& S Milling for a few years.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Jessie Lee Robertson (Gerald Sr.) and Mary L. Clavelle, both of Jeanerette; one brother, Calvin Earl Thomas of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Thomas and Alice Benjamin Thomas; three brothers, Gilbert Thomas Sr., Robert Thomas and Kenneth Thomas; and one sister, Jenette Antoine Ledet.
Active pallbearers will be Corey Clavelle, Frank Clavelle Jr., Brian Robertson Sr., Travon Simmons, Ryan Antoine and Dion Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Robertson Sr., Gerald Robertson Jr., Calvin Thomas Sr., Donald Antoine, Herbert Antoine, Gilbert “Doc” Thomas Jr. and Rev. Scott Thomas.
