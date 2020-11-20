Funeral services will be held for Mr. Lith Panyanouvong, 82, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at noon at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. New Iberia, LA 70563. Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Paksan, Laos, and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Panyanouvong passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home. He joined the Laos Army at age 18 and advanced to officer’s school and retired as Major Panyanouvong Lith. He arrived in America in 1987 and settled in New Iberia. One of his proudest days was when he became a United States citizen. He worked 30 years in the oil and gas industry as a welder/fitter. Lith enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, foraging for wild mushrooms and hearts of palm. He greatest loves were his family, academics, the United States of America and the U.S. Military.
He is survived by his wife, Noune Panyanouvong; brother Nhok Panyanouvong; sister Yom Panyanouvong; children Nouth Panyanouvong, Ot Panyanouvong, Nak Panyanouvong, Lam Panyanouvong, Lo Panyanouvong, Ryu Panyanouvong, Boc Panyanouvong and Bec Panyanouvong; numerous grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chan and Pom Panyanouvong.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are La Panyanouvong, Badame Riengxay, Jonathan Riengxay, Adi Thammavong, Alex Thammavong, Bec Panyanouvong, Tony Panyanouvong and Aaron Oudomrath.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Michael LeJeune, Caitlin Istre and staff for their care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.