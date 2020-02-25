Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Lisa Deslatte Latiolais, 56, who passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in St. Martinville. Pastor Andy Manning will be the Officiant.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of St. Martinville, Lisa Deslatte Latiolais was born on January 2, 1964, to the late Raymond and Barbara Walker Deslatte. She worked as a security guard, and enjoyed going to church, reading her Bible, swimming and playing cards.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Latiolais; daughters Melissa W. Lara and husband Jorge and Jessica W. Sancho; grandchildren Joseph Alex Warren and Vitaliy Rodriguez; daughter-in-law Yazmin Warren; sisters Gail Deslatte, Donna D. Meyers and Katrina D. Johnson; brothers Daniel Deslatte and wife, Carol and Marvin Deslatte; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog J.D.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin daughters Jamie and Mary Deslatte; son Andy J. Warren; and her previous husband Glen Laird.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.