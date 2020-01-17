Lionel Wilturner Jr.

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Lionel “Cutter” Wilturner Jr., 82, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Mitchell, officiating.
Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at the funeral home at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Mrs. Brenda Adams Wilturner of New Iberia; two sons, David Wilturner of New Iberia and Troy Wilturner (Rashonda) of LaMarque, Texas; two daughters, Patrice Wilturner of New Iberia and Tyra McWhorter (Lee) of Houston, Texas; two stepsons, Kevin Johnson (Janice) of Arlington, Texas and Todd Johnson Sr. of Houston, Texas; two stepdaughters, Tiffany Hester (Mark) of Oakland, California and Nicole Johnson of Lafayette; two special grandsons, Todd Johnson Jr. and Treyson Lively; three special granddaughters, Jasmine Wilturner, Tytiana McWhorter and Tajia McWhorter all of Houston, Texas; twelve step-grandchildren, ten step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Courtney Leblanc (Rita) and Wilfred Johnson (Mary Ann) both of New Iberia; three sisters, Eula Rochelle of New Iberia, Brenda Sparks (George) of Port Arthur, Texas and Terry Brathwaite (John) of Houston, Texas; two aunts, Louella Lewis of New Iberia and Juanita Solomon (Dormas) of Saint Martinville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Wilturner Sr. and Bessie Andres Johnson; his former wife, Don Morrow Conner Wilturner; his step-parents, Thomas Johnson and Hazel Wilturner; one brother, Donald Ray Wilturner; and one sister, Willie Mae St.Julien.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.