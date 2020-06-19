PATOUTVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Lionel Joseph Derouen Jr., 84, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette with Father Alexander Albert to serve as the celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 p.m. Until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native and lifelong resident of Patoutville, Mr. Derouen passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Mr. Derouen was a welder by trade and retired after 30 years as a superintendent. He was an avid camper. He enjoyed going to his camp on Patout Bayou and while he was out there, he enjoyed “hunting, hooking and cooking.” He also enjoyed carpentry and remodeled his house several times throughout the years. Mr. Derouen loved to reminisce about the old days, his time in the Navy and enjoyed telling stories. In his younger days he was quite the dancer and would dance the night away with his dance partner and wife, Lamona. What he cherished most was the time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Johvanna M. Derouen of Patoutville, Kirk A. Derouen of Patoutville, Lynnwood J. Derouen and wife Samantha of Patoutville, Marvin P. Derouen of Lydia and Lionel J. Derouen III of Patoutville; grandchildren Jeramie Hebert and wife Tysha of Jeanerette, Joshua P. Derouen of Patoutville, Marvin P. Derouen Jr. of New Iberia and Alayha L. Derouen of Patoutville; great-grandchildren Maci Hebert, Jude Tratman, Tory Robicheaux and Marvin P. Derouen III; three brothers, Herman Derouen of Jeanerette, Raymond Derouen of Jeanerette and Amos Derouen of Lydia; and two sisters, Emily Breaux of New Iberia and Anita Charpentier of New Iberia; godchildren Rhonda Poirrier and Derissa Comeaux.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lamona Romero Derouen; parents, Lionel Derouen Sr. and Anita Bonin Derouen; and siblings Gercie Hebert, Ulyess Derouen, Roy Derouen and Elsie Rivet.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Jeramie Hebert, Lynnwood Derouen, Joshua Derouen, Lionel Derouen III, Drury Derouen, Marvin Derouen Jr. and Kirk Derouen.
The family would like to thank Professional Home Health, Acadian Ambulance, and Iberia Medical Center ER doctors and staff for all of their care and compassion.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.