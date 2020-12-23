Linie Emily Delcambre

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Linie “Duchess” Emily Delcambre, 64, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the Church Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home in Delcambre on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. by Deacon Russell Hayes. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of Delcambre, Ms. Delcambre passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Linie, affectionately known as Duchess by her loving grandchildren, was born on February 3, 1956, and was the daughter of Lillier “Jun” Edward Delcambre Jr. and Bertha Emily Landry Delcambre. She was a 1974 graduate of Delcambre High School. Upon her graduation from cosmetology school, she worked alongside her brother Jordon at Jordon’s Beauty Hut in Delcambre. Linie also owned and operated Sophisticuts for several years. Linie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son Johnathan Mayard (Heather); daughter Dusti Mayard Robicheaux (Trey); and grandchildren who she absolutely adored Jade Mayard, Chloe Mayard, Jean’ Paul Mayard, Allie Mayard, Josie Mayard, Jacques Mayard, Gabrielle Robicheaux and Earl “Stephen” Robicheaux IV. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory brother Huey Delcambre (Carla); nieces and nephews Krislyn Bourque, Ryan Delcambre, Josh Walsh, Cole Delcambre, Michelle LeBlanc, Nicole Trahan, Jenee Trahan, Jana Hood and Ahndi Delcambre; sisters-in-law Cynthia Dooley and Anna Delcambre; and brother-in-law Rolland Huval.
She is preceded in death by her eldest child, Grant Paul Mayard; parents, Lillier and Bertha Landry Delcambre; brothers Kenneth “Moose” Delcambre and Jordon Delcambre; and sister Bernadine Marie Delcambre.
Pallbearers will be Jade Mayard, Ryan Delcambre, Cole Delcambre, Judd Trahan, Rolland Huval and Josh Walsh.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-nephews.
To view the online obituary, view the video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.