LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. for Linda T. Theriot at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family request visitation to begin on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at noon, continuing throughout the evening hours until the time of service on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. A Rosary will be recited by Fr. Barry Crochet Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Linda T. Theriot, 73, passed away at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Linda T. Theriot was born on September 12, 1947, in Loreauville to Felix and Yola Courville Trahan.
Linda was a kind, wonderful and loving person who had a very strong faith. There were many individuals that Linda prayed for daily by name.
She loved all of her children, but she especially loved spoiling all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for all of the family.
She enjoyed reading through social media (Facebook) to catch up on the local news. She would spend time watching the hummingbirds from her window.
She was best known for her favorite road trips going to Walmart with her granddaughter.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmie J. Theriot; her three children, Melissa Theriot of Loreauville, John Theriot (Deanna) of Breaux Bridge and Jimmie “Chuckie” Theriot Jr. (Hollie); siblings Lena Estave (Ernest), Ethel Foreman (Jeffery), Anita Louviere (David) and Craig “Bob” Trahan (Bridget).
She was preceded in death by her great-grandsons Owen and Aden Sonnier; and siblings Frances “Ottis” Trahan, Joe Trahan, Raymond Trahan and Brian “Boudin” Trahan.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmie “Chuckie” Theriot, Bubba Hebert, Si Theriot, Dustin Rabeaux, Brodie Sonnier, John Theriot and Craig “Bob” Trahan.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dean Moore, Damian Courville, Riley Spahr, Brian Broussard, Wiley “T-Black” Theriot and Mark “Domino” Theriot.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.