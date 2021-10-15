Linda S. Green Oct 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Linda Green, 70, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home in Abbeville. Inurnment will be at a later date.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Linda S. Green Arrangement Date Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com