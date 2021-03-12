A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Linda D’Avy, 71, who died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Reverend Mark H. Miley, Pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, will be the principal celebrant.
For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m., the service will be live streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Linda "Lennie" Migues D'Avy.
Survivors include her beloved husband of forty years, John “Darryl” D’Avy of Lafayette; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Suire and her husband, Brian, of New Iberia; and two grandsons, Reagan and Rece Suire.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Maelene Migues.
Lennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved to travel and enjoy life to the fullest extent. Her true passion and love was the time she spent with her grandsons. They enjoyed many outings together especially their time at the family camp in Grand Isle.
The family requests that visitation be observed in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the D’Avy family to the nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes I.C.U. for the compassionate care rendered to Lennie during her stay.
