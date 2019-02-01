Linda H. Day

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Linda Day, the former Linda Hills, 61, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Green Jr. officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at the church 8 a.m. until time of service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Irving Day of New Iberia; two sons, Cory Hills Sr. (Hanna) of New Iberia and De’Lonn Day of Oceanside, California; maternal parents, Frederick Hills Sr. (Odelia Doucet); one sister, Rosalene Hills of Patoutville; two brothers, Frederick Hills Jr. (Constance) of Jeanerette and Michael Hills Sr. of Patoutville; two grandsons, Landon Louviere and Cory Hills Jr.; sisters-in-law Nora Ann Day of Morbihan and Josephine Walker (Herbert) of Loreauville; brothers-in-law Jimmy Day (Dianne) of Loreauville, Mitchell Day of Houston and Floyd Day (Cynthia) of Dallas and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jacoby Hills; her sister, Sheryl Hills Merrick; and her mother-in-law, Cecelia Day.
Active pallbearers are Frederick Hills Jr., Zebulon Simon, Mitchell Day, Floyd Day Robert Norman and Dwayne Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers are Corey Hills Sr., Kourtney Hills, Michael Hills Sr., Michael Hills Jr., Justin Hills, De’Lonn Day, LaDarrion Hills, Deon Merrick, Jimmy Day, Lee Doucet Sr., David Hills, Grant Hills III, Edmond Hills, Grant Hills IV, James Russell III and Donald Simon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.