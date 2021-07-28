Linda Guillory

Memorial services will be conducted for Mrs. Linda Faye Barilleaux Guillory, 61, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at David Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Dugas officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Guillory passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She loved fishing, watching Saints and LSU football and playing and spending time with children. She had a love for music and loved to dance with her husband in their younger days. She was a loving woman, with a heart of gold and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Ray Guillory Sr. of New Iberia; children Dana Guillory Comeaux and husband Don of New Iberia, Jimmie Ray “T.J.” Guillory Jr. and wife Angie of New Iberia, Ryan Joseph Guillory and wife Joy of New Iberia; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and siblings Ron Barilleaux, Laurie Barilleaux Hebert and Eric Barilleaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Marine Broussard Barilleaux; daughter Chasity Hope Guillory; grandchildren Destinié Champagne and Lil’ David Champagne.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of Acadiana nursing and staff as well as all of the family and friends that offered assistance during Mrs. Guillory’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mr. Jimmie Guillory, 406 Birch St., New Iberia, La. 70563 to help defray funeral expenses.
