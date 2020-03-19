Linda Greene Tate

JEANERETTE — A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Linda Ann Greene Tate, 68, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 609 South Pellerin Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544 with Rev. Arthur Lee Jones, Pastor officiating.
She will be entombed in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Friday 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and resume at the church 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Linda Ann Greene Tate was born on August 16, 1951, to the late Elton Lee Green and the late Nursey Sam Green. She departed this life on March 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center of Lafayette, LA at 3:16 a.m. after a tragic illness. Linda was baptized by the late Rev. H. A. Hills of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Jeanerette.
Linda was a proud graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School Class of 1972. Linda also worked at Jr. Food Mart (Creole) and Best Western of New Iberia for several years and after, started working at Consolata Nursing Home of New Iberia for 15 years.
Linda leaves to cherish fond memories of her, her husband, Roy Allen Tate; son James LeVar Greene and his wife, Roshelle Greene; her loving children Dwoyn Alexander, Thalamus (Turk) Tate, Tora (Torie) Westley, Joycelynn (Love) Livingston; Linda’s loving brother Lee Elton Green; Linda’s loving sisters Shirley Williams, Judy Kelly, Nursey Colar, Pamela McNeely, Cynthia Joe; and many more loving sisters that she adored and cherished; Linda’s loving grandchildren JaMeshia George, Qwantray Ra’Shire Phillips, Courtlynn Gabriel, Tonikqua Westley, Dontrell De’Onte Charles, JaHary Jahiem Charles, LaDarien Williams, Germanny Micheal Williams and numerous loving grandchildren; Linda’s cherished her great-grandchildren Harmonie Semaj Williams, Joseph Gibson III, Carsen Hawk, Gianni Williams and Emerson Thomas Williams; special friends Rena Clay, Deborah Green, Mary Battle; and many more that loved her at Consolata Nursing Home of New Iberia.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elton Lee Green and Nursey Sam Green; her sons Cleon Charles Greene and KaWanski Jwan Greene; daughter Anna Marie Hines; brother Milton Green; sister Ella Mae McNeal; nephew Colbert Lee Williams; niece Wanda Faye Williams; great-great-great nephew Kendal “Duke” Thompson Jr.; and great-great-great niece Ja’Hary Lanae Raymond.
Active Pallbearers will be Davis Charles Williams, Shawn Darnell Williams, William Lee Colar Jr., KaZanski Dwain Colar Sr., Richard Allen Hurst Sr., Dallas Trenton Bell and Kenjawan DeMone Williams.
COVID-19: In an effort to comply with the CDC and the State of Louisiana Governor’s Public Health Emergency recommendation to limit events to no more than fifty (50) people for a minimum of eight (8) weeks, a private service will be held and limited to only the immediate family members.
The family extends love and gratitude to all for prayers, discernment and acts of kindness.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.