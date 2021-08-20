Linda Gloud Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Linda Gloud, 68, who died at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Lafayette General Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Gloud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Linda Gloud Funeral Service Fletcher General Medical Center Arrangement Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com