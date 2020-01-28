Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Linda Girouard, 72, who passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
A lifelong area resident, Linda was born on November 10, 1947, to the late Errol Girouard Sr. and Delta Bourque Girouard. Her hobbies included dancing, listening to music and playing cards and bingo at the nursing home, but her greatest joy was time spent with her family. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed.
Ms. Girouard is survived by daughter, Monica C. Hebert and husband, Kirby, of Jeanerette; son Michael Champagne Jr. and wife, Mechelle, of Greenwood; a brother Errol Girouard Jr. of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Amber, Gage and Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy G. Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Errol Girouard Jr., Kirby Hebert, Larry Hebert Jr., Troy Hebert, Dwayne Frederick and Joey Douget Jr.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Grace Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion; and to the entire staff of New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home for taking such good care of Linda over the past few years.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.