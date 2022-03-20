Funeral services for Linda Gail Graves Hayes, 60, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at David Funeral Chapel of Lafayette, with Deacon Russell Hayes and Rev. Allen Brouillette officiating. Interment will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Monday, March 21, 2022. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hayes died at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.
Linda lived life to its fullest and never met a stranger. She enjoyed traveling and was always ready to go, especially if it was to Disney World, a cruise or camping. The joy of Linda’s life was her family and being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Leston Hayes Jr. of New Iberia; three sons, Travis Hayes and his wife Tara of Youngsville, Joshua Hayes and his wife Lauren of Youngsville and Seth Hayes and his wife Danielle of Westminster, Colorado; four brothers, Jimmy Graves Jr., Charles Graves, Steve Graves and Richard Graves; five sisters, Tammy Graves, Carol Graves, Debra Graves, Tina Trahan and Brenda Gremillion; three grandchildren, Zayne Hayes, Brink Hayes and Brynna Hayes; a godchild, Susan Savioe; and her best friends who were like family, Homer and Debra Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Graves Sr. and Shirley Touchet.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Highway, 337-837-9887, will be handling the services.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.