LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Linda Foreman Rabeaux, 72, who passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette.
Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Linda Foreman Rabeaux was born in Abbeville on April 24, 1947, to the late Doris Paul Foreman and Marie Blanchard Foreman Derouen. She was a 1965 graduate of New Iberia High School, was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed fishing and crafting. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Rabeaux is survived by sons Michael Rabeaux and wife Donna and Timmy Rabeaux and wife Shannon, all of New Iberia; daughters Crystal Palombo and husband Russell, Dawn Guillory and husband Sherman and Hayley Boutte and husband Chris, all of New Iberia; sisters Nell Foreman Gauthier and husband Dickie of New Iberia and Cindy Foreman Hudson and husband Phillip of St. Martinville; brothers Jeffery Foreman and wife Ethel of Loreauville and Chris Foreman and wife Rachel of Lafayette; sister-in-law Hazel Foreman of New Iberia; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Willie Rabeaux; brothers Jesse and Danny Foreman; and infant brothers David and Teddy Foreman.
Pallbearers will be Shalyn Rabeaux, Devin Rabeaux, Troy Rabeaux, Collin Migues, Ryan Robinson and Chris Collins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rusty Romero, Sherman Guillory, Chris Boutte, Russell Palombo and Chris Lacy.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center, who became more like her family; and to Grace Hospice for excellent care.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.
