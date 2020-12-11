Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Doyle Landry, 72, were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette with Pastor Wesley Jackson officiating. Interment was at Calvary Pentecostal Cemetery.
Visitation was held at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jeanerette on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation resumed on Thursday, December 10, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the services.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Landry died at 10:08 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church where she was always glad to bake something for church events. She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending time with the elderly and children.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Landry and his wife Cheryl of Coldspring, Texas, and Tracy Landry and his wife Amy of Deer Park, Texas; a brother, Harry Doyle of Starks; three sisters, Wanda Louviere of New Iberia, Beverly Thompson of Deweyville, Texas, and Pam Stewart of Highlands, Texas; and four grandchildren, Hannah Landry, Daniel Nickson, Brennan Landry and Tyler Landry.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Landry; her parents, Cecil Doyle Sr., and Lorraine Hryhorchuk Doyle; a brother, Cecil Doyle Jr.; and a sister, Judy Taylor.
Members of her friends and family served as pallbearers.
