A Funeral Mass will be held for Linda B. Girouard at nNoon on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Ms. Girouard was a resident of New Iberia who passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 76 years old.
The loved ones left to cherish her memory are her sister Judy Fellers; nephew Mark Fellers and wife Veronica; grandnephews Aaron Fellers and Caleb Fellers; stepsister Elizabeth Matte; stepbrothers Michael Halpin and Donald Halpin; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Mouton; and father, Leopold Louis Bell.
Ms. Girouard requested that her body be donated to further scientific studies.