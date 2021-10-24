GRAND MARAIS — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Linda Ann Jolivette Jeanminette, 72, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville officiating. Musical accompaniment will be by Joseph S. Rochelle. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
A native of Lafayette and resident of Grand Marais, Mrs. Jeanminette passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Mrs. Linda loved music of any kind. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed shopping trips, attending concerts and vacationing with her family. Mrs. Linda had a wonderful sense of humor and love to joke. Although soft spoken, everyone knew she was “The Boss.” Mrs. Linda was the heart of the family and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Whitney Joseph Jeanminette Sr. of Grand Marais; children Whitney Joseph Jeanminette Jr. and wife Lynette of Houston, Texas, Wayne Eugene Jeanminette and wife Dawn of Grand Marais, Wade Anthony Jeanminette Sr. and wife Shana of Grand Marais, Lindsy Ann Jeanminette and fiancé Dan Foster of Grand Marais; parents Lawrence and Marjorie Sellers Jolivette of Lafayette; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Karen Colston and husband Robert Jr. of Lake Charles and Jessica Washington and husband Brandon Sr. of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Will Joseph Jeanminette; her brother Larry Jolivette; granddaughter Angel Lynn Howard; and her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her in-laws Howard and Hazel Jeanminette.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joshua Jeanminette, Tory Robicheaux, Myles Jeanminette, Wade Jeanminette Jr., DeAnte Howard Jr. and Mark Delahoussaye Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Whitney Jeanminette Jr., Wayne Jeanminette, Wade Jeanminette Sr., Achille Boutte, Jerry Broussard, Horace Jeanminette, Gerald Boutte, Herbert Boutte, James Olivier, Eugene Olivier, Dan Foster, Steve Jeanminette, Carlton Delahoussaye, Edmond Boutte, Norris Boutte and Athon Olivier Jr.
The family would like to thank all family and friends for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this difficult time, it is truly appreciated and will never be forgotten.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Louisiana Mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
