Funeral services are pending for Lilly Smith, 84, of Franklin, who died Sunday at 9:56 p.m. at Franklin Health Care.
Jones Funeral Home of Franklin are in charge of the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Funeral services are pending for Lilly Smith, 84, of Franklin, who died Sunday at 9:56 p.m. at Franklin Health Care.
Jones Funeral Home of Franklin are in charge of the arrangements.