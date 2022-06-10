Lilly Brown Latulas

Lilly Brown Latulas

Funeral services will be conducted for Lilly Mae Latulas, 96, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, with Rev. Mediate DeRouen officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.

A native of Avery Island and resident of New Iberia for 96 years, “Mama Doll,” as she was affectionately known, peacefully departed this life at 8:04 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.

She was famous for making her favorite upside-down pineapple cake. She loved baking, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her four sons, Cleveland Latulas Sr. (Rita), Sidney Latulas, Michael Latulas (Tracy) and Cleveland Latulas Jr. all of New Iberia; two daughters, Betty Dupree (Joseph) and Clara Latulas Derouen both of New Iberia; two granddaughters, Elayna Joe (Wayne) whom she helped raise like her own and Phelisha Boyance (Hamilton) whom she looked at as a daughter; two special grandsons, Trey and Royce that would always come sit with her make her laugh and listen to her stories; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son; seven siblings, two granddaughters; and one grandson.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.

