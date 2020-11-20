A graveside service will be held for Ms. Lillie Mae Gardner, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Matthew Cemetery with Rev. Bradley Fulgence, officiating. She will await the resurrection at St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Lillie Mae Gardner was born in New Iberia on September 25, 1943, to Claven Gardner and Martha Breaux Gardner.
“Nanny,” who Lillie was known as to many, departed her earthly life on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette following a brief illness.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a former member of Cottrell Chapel CME Church in New Iberia.
Lillie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always full of laughter and had a smile on her face. She was a caring mother and grandmother to all who knew her. Her love, compassion and humor will certainly be missed by those close to her.
Lillie leaves to cherish her memory and in God’s care, two daughters, Pamela Gardner and Sharon Gardner Jones of New Iberia; one son, Terry Gardner of Breaux Bridge; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whom was blessed to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claven Gardner and Martha Breaux Gardner; brothers Herbert Gardner, Johnny Gardner and James Lee Gardner; sisters Annie Mae Gardner, Shirley G. Johnson and Susie Mae Gardner; and her maternal grandparents, Wilson Breaux and Lilly J. Breaux.
Active pallbearers will be Jermaine Gardner, LaDarren Gardner, Tyronn Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell, Adlai Lewis and Allen Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Gardner, Quincy Gardner, Tyler Gardner, Rodney Gardner, Cleveland Gardner, Tyronn Johnson, John Gardner, Terry Gardner Jr., Johnny Johnson and Percy Arthur.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.