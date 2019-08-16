Lillian V. Miller

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Lillian Veronica Miller, 70, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center Southwest.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Evelyn Hill Miller of New Iberia; two sons, Theron Miller of Houston, Texas and Jonathan Miller of New Iberia; two daughters, Kaliesha M. (Lester) Phillips and Kathyrn Miller of New Iberia; three sisters, Claire Davis of New Iberia, Patricia (Ricky) Hubbard of Pearland, Texas, and Pastor Pamela (Pastor Lynwood) Gonsoulin of Lafayette; five brothers, Ronald Miller, Tyrone Miller, Lloyd Miller II and Lonnie (Angelina) Miller all of New Iberia and Jules K. Miller of San Leandro, California; fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Lloyd Miller Jr; one son, Gerren K. Miller; maternal grandparents, Clinton Hill and Evelyn Parson Hill; paternal grandparents, Lloyd Miller Sr. and Sadie Deblanc Miller.
Active Pallbearers are Alfred Davis Jr., Reginald Davis, Phillip Miller, Cornell Nezzet Jr., Kenneth Galentine, Jorick Latula and Byron Nora.
Honorary Pallbearers are Theron Miller, Tyler Bauer, Jonathan Miller, TreVaun Miller, Lester Phillips, Leroy Joseph Sr., Ronald Miller, Jules Miller Sr., Tyrone Miller Sr., Lloyd Miller III, Lonnie Miller, Bennie Miller Jr., Robert Colbert and Marlon Barabin.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.