Lillian Segura Spencer

A Home-going celebration for Mrs. Lillian “Bot” Segura Spencer, 92, will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Star Temple Baptist Church, 5611 Jefferson Island Rd., New Iberia, LA. Pastor Daniel Holmes will officiate the service.
She will be laid to rest in the Star Temple Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family is requesting that a mask be worn.
Visitation will begin at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Lillian was born on Saturday, January 28, 1928, to the union of the late Joseph Segura and Olecia Tyler Segura in New Iberia. As a young woman she relocated to New Orleans, where she met and married the late Frank Spencer Sr. and they were blessed with two sons.
Having confessed a hope in Christ she served faithfully at the Christian Mission Baptist Church in New Orleans. After returning to New Iberia, following hurricane Katrina, she returned home and reunited with Star Temple Baptist Church, which was her family church as well as where she was baptized.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by thirteen siblings, Alphonse Segura, Alfred Segura, Ambrose Segura, Joseph Segura, Jonathan Segura, Olivia Davis, Loretta Anthony, Lovenia Robertson, Vanilla Boudreaux, Virginia Polk, Christine Antoine, Lillie Segura and Josephine Henry.
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, the Lord whom she loved and served transitioned her from labor to reward. “Well done thy good and faithful servant.”
Lillian leaves to celebrate her love and life who include two sons, William Spencer Sr. of Lake Charles and Frank Spencer Jr. of New Orleans; one sister, Naomi Carney of Spokane, Washington; a special niece, Venetra (Carey) Gardner of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Tracey (Guy) Spencer-White of Arlington, Texas, Serena (Todd) Spencer Grant of Slidell and William (Victoria) Spencer Jr. of Pearland, Texas; a godson, Aaron Breston of Baton Rouge; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss her presence but hold on to her legacy that she leaves behind.
