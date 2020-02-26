Funeral services will be conducted for Lillian LeBlanc LeBlanc, 100, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating.
Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 9:35 p.m. at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia.
She was a seamstress for over 85 years starting at an early age. Her specialty was hand sewing christening gowns and day gowns for boys and girls. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary for the following organizations: VFW Post 1982, American Legion Post in New Iberia and the Woodmen of the World.
She enjoyed gardening and playing cards, especially Boureé.
She is survived by her children Keith LeBlanc and his wife, Valerie, of Dallas, Norman LeBlanc and his wife, Susan and Myra LeBlanc, all of New Iberia; her grandchildren Andree LeBlanc, Aimee LeBlanc Larsen and her husband, Casey, all of Dallas, Lance LeBlanc and his wife, Summer and Leah LeBlanc, all of New Iberia; and her great-grandchildren Simon LeBlanc, Blake Broussard and Maverick Broussard, all of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Simon LeBlanc; her father, Ellie LeBlanc; her mother, Henrietta Bernard LeBlanc; her brothers Buke LeBlanc and Abel LeBlanc; and her sisters Leona L. Blanchet and Edith L. Guilbeaux.
Pallbearers will be Lance LeBlanc, David Ayo, Marcella Blanchet, Kent LeBlanc, Casey Larsen and Larry Guidry Jr.
