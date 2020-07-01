RYNELLA — Private services will be held for the immediate family of Lillian Elizabeth Adams, 86, who died peacefully at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.
Lillian Elizabeth Moore Adams was born in New Iberia, Louisiana on January 24, 1934, to the late Elie “Bib” Moore and Bertha Segura Moore. She was the devoted wife of a career Navy man, making their home in various states throughout his 20-year Naval career. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella. She loved sewing, crocheting and vegetable gardening and was always one of the first people to take care of sick and dying family members at their hospital beds. She will be greatly missed and mourned.
Mrs. Adams is survived by a son, Warren J. Adams Jr. of Centerville; daughters Julie Adams Barbin (husband, David) of Covington and Donna Adams Graham of Laurel, Mississippi; grandchildren Amber Johnson of Laurel, Mississippi, Ashley (Jacob) Allen of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Ben and Brandon Barbin of Covington and Nicholas Barbin of Sugarland, Texas; great-grandchildren Mary Kathryn Johnson, Dawson Johnson, Bella Allen, Jo Allen and Daphne Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Joseph Adams Sr.; and siblings Elias Moore, Amar (Beatrice) Moore, Ellis (Margie) Moore, Lee (Maria) Moore, Elia (Mitchell) Boudreaux, Ada (Louis) Boudreaux, Lucille (Rene) Broussard, Lelia (E.J.) LeBlanc, Grace Walker and Ula (Alvery) LaCoste.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and support, especially her nurse Laura Thibodeaux who was always there with a calming manner and cheerful spirit; to all of her home health nurses for excellent care; to the countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who visited Mrs. Adams in her final weeks; and a loving thank you to Mrs. Loney (Ronald) Leeson who faithfully administered Holy Communion to our sweet mother. All of your kindness will never be forgotten, and we will forever treasure it in our hearts.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.