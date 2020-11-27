Lillian Babineaux Normand, 97, of Metairie, passed away on November 23, 2020, of natural causes.
She was born on December 27, 1922 to the late Amelia Romero and Marshall John Babineaux in New Iberia. Lillian graduated from New Iberia Senior High. She married Warren Mark Normand on July 5, 1941.
Lillian will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Norma Normand Duhon and her two grandchildren Djuana Larrieu (Carlton) and Dione Duhon. Lillian will also be fondly remembered by her two great-grandchildren, Madison and Matthew Larrieu. She is survived by her sister Emilda Babineaux Robichaux.
She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Mark Normand and her son Warren Mark Normand Jr. She is sister of the late Theresa Delahoussaye (Albert), Rita Norris (Otis), Gladys Comeaux (Percy), Mitchel Babineaux (Marie), Clynes Babineaux (Evelyn), Robert Babineaux (Lydia) and her brother-in-law Ulysse Robichaux.
Lillian was employed by the American Heart Association for 27 years and was responsible for fundraising and volunteer activities in the New Orleans area. She was a member of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) for 24 years and a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena for over 78 years.
Lillian loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time in her garden. Lillian loved holidays and family get-togethers. Any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119, at North Scott Street, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Mass time. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.
“Due to the current restriction in Orleans Parish guests are required to practice social distancing as well as wear face coverings at the funeral home. The family is grateful for your understanding and compassion.”
The service will be live-streamed on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. and can be found under the “Tributes“ section of www.schoenfh.com. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com.