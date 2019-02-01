Lillian B. Kately

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Lillian Boutte Kately, 66, the former Lillian Marie Kately at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Elijah Alexander officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
She leaves in God’s care to cherish her memory two daughters, Christine Boutte and Carlo Londo (LaKeith) Londo of New Iberia; one son, Roland Boutte of New Iberia; two sisters, Mary Ann Bernard and Betty Wilson (Carrol) of New Iberia; five brothers, Elton Boutte (Sherry Olivier) of Franklin, Milton Boutte (Sherry) of Loreauville, Shelton Boutte (Arlene), Ervin Boutte and James Boutte (Jacqueline) of New Iberia; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Joseph Charles Boutte; her parents, Albert and Hazel Channette Boutte; one sister, Nola Boutte; and one brother, Albert Boutte.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.