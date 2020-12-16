A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Liam Michael McDuff, 19, who passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Reverend Buddy Breaux and Reverend Keith Landry will be the celebrants.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will continue at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Due to Covid-19, Liam’s family requests that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Liam was born on July 13, 2001, and was a 2019 graduate of Catholic High School, where he was a member of the golf team from 2015 to 2019. He was also an altar server at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. He attended college at LSU and belonged to Theta Xi Fraternity.
To know Liam is to love him. As the youngest in his immediate and extended family, he was a true gift from the day he was born and treasured beyond measure. His competitive spirit led to countless hours at ballparks, golf courses, speech nights, academic award ceremonies and science fairs where his numerous achievements were always cheered on by his adoring parents and fan club. Liam gave his total attention and dedication to everything he attempted, including school work, and his high standards recently resulted in him making the Dean’s List at LSU, which he loved attending in his beloved father’s footsteps.
He knew that a well-lived life requires balance, however, and he had the beautiful gift of bringing fun and joy to any and all situations. Those who know Liam best will always remember his infectious, bursting laugh that was heard constantly with his many, many friends and during countless board game nights with his family. His sense of humor and ability to make others laugh took root as a baby and only grew tremendously from there. Whether he was telling a funny story, poking fun or rolling on the floor with his beloved dog Katie, there was no doubt you’d end up laughing in his presence. Some of his favorite moments were spent on the golf course with his dad, having heartfelt talks with his mom, driving his siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins crazy, and hanging out with his dear friends.
A generous heart, Liam could usually be seen helping friends around town with yard work and various tasks in his spare time. His word was true and reliable, and his spirit was pure gold. He had tremendous faith as a young child and regularly spoke of angels and Mary in numerous conversations with his cherished mother. His faith only grew as he grew and he could regularly be seen praying for others in need.
He brought 19 beautiful, wonderful years of light to his family that truly adored him beyond measure. While those who know him will hold him in their hearts forever, the world is a lesser place in his absence. Our only solace is that his short life was completely filled with an outpouring of love and joy among all who were lucky enough to know him. Liam was well loved and he loved well, and he will be desperately missed by all.
Survivors include his parents, Jim and Alice Molbert McDuff of New Iberia; sister Stephanie Hebert (Dominic) of Youngsville; brother Clint “Buster” Broussard (Molly) of New Iberia; five uncles, Dr. David Molbert, Tim Molbert (Mary Kay), Sammy Kennedy, Matt Molbert (Sylvia), and William L. McDuff (Ann); two aunts, Sheila Molbert and Sherry Molbert; nephew Wyatt Broussard; many beloved cousins; and his beloved dog Katie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Molbert and Mr. and Mrs. M.A. McDuff; uncle Dr. Mark Molbert; and aunt Becky Kennedy.
Pallbearers will be Clint “Buster” Broussard, Peter LeBlanc, Jerry Mullen, Jimmy McDuff, Matt Molbert, Dylan LeBlanc, Saylor Tibbs and Ben Molbert.
Honorary pallbearers include Trevor Gaspard, Jonah Dugas, Nick Davis, Christopher Landry, Seth Breaux, Alex Guilbeaux, Jacob Poe, Thomas Landry, Marielle Robicheaux, CeCe Hargrave, Lauren Boudreaux, Emma Beauilleau, Dominic Hebert and the 2019 class of Catholic High.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.