Levores Boutte

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Levores Jerome “Bam” Boutte, 50, at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Life Center at 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed on at 7:50 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Pamela Boutte of Lafayette; one daughter, Leah Boutte of Lafayette; his mother, Patsy Boutte of New Iberia; one brother, Nelson Boutte (Cindy ) of New Iberia; one sister, Caulette Boutte (David) of New Iberia and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Darville Boutte.
Active pallbearers are Mason Boutte, Edward Frazier, Donald Perro, Brandon Olivier, Nelson Bernard Boutte, Jr. and David Boutte.
Honorary pallbearers are Carroll Wilfred, Anthony Wilfred, Derrick Delahoussaye, Rodney Boutte, Henry Palowen and Brett Guidry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.