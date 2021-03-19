Lester White

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Lester “Shine” White, 73, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem, celebrant.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Lester was a member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. He was a former member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Claver and Prosper A. Bijou Sr. Grand Assembly No.16, Fourth Degree Knights of Peter Claver. He was employed by Babineaux Marble and Granite for several years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his caregiver Sharlene Alexander of Jeanerette; one brother, Irvin Mitchell (Elaine) of Beaumont, Texas; three sisters, Julia Singleton of Morgan City, Agnes Dalcour of Lafayette and Hattie Mitchell of New Iberia; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Virgie Shello White; his parents; and one sister, Katherine Davis.
Active pallbearers will be members of the immediate family.
Honorary pallbearers will be member of the immediate family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.