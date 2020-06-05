FREETOWN — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Lester Simon Sr., 87, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 with Rev. Lester Simon Jr., Pastor, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at Mount Olive Baptist Church No.1 Cemetery.
A public viewing will begin on Saturday at the church 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Youngsville, he passed at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 where he was a member of the Male Chorus, Deacon’s Ministry, Mission and served on the Building Committee.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Mrs. Dorothy Lee Simon of Youngsville; two daughters, Maxine Broussard (Clarence Jr.) of New Iberia and Lutricia Feast (Warren) of Youngsville; daughter-in-law Cheryl Simon; two sons, Kenneth Simon Sr. (Cynthia) of New Iberia and Rev. Lester Simon Jr. (Amelia) of Youngsville; one stepson, Robert Walker (Shantelle) of Abbeville; five foster children, Thomas Bobb (Valerie), Girard Bobb and Ronald Bobb, all of Lafayette, Anthony Bobb (Lori) of St. Martinville and James Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Herbert Johnson Jr. (Angela) of Houston, Texas; nine step-brothers, Bobby Brown, Harold Brown, David Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Clarence Johnson, Clifton Johnson, Jules Johnson, Danny Johnson and Allen Johnson; one sister, Theresa Walker; two step-sisters, Gail Brown and Agnes Johnson; forty-one grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; his best friend, Orien Barideaux of New Iberia; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Mrs. Angel Charles Simon; second wife, Patricia Whitehead Simon; two sons, Ronald Simon and Merlin Despanie; two daughters, Eva Montgomery and Linda Lindon; his parents, Martin Simon and Rosa Mae Lewis Simon; his step-parents, Herbert Johnson Jr. and Florence Simon; and one step-daughter, Dianna Marie Minnick.
Active Pallbearers are Clarence Broussard, Debric Broussard, Dwayne Jones Jr., Felton Lindon, Kirby Montgomery Jr. and Robert Walker.
Honorary Pallbearers are Columbus Como, John Cartwright, Orien Barideaux, William “Bill” Russell Sr., Kenneth Simon Sr., Rev. Lester Simon Jr., Warren Feast, Clarence Broussard Jr. and the Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1 Deacon Ministry.
Per CDC/local regulations, everyone is required to wear face masks in the building at all times. Seating will be limited to only 50 percent capacity of the church social distanced.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.