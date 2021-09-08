Lester Bourque

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Lester Joseph “Black” Bourque, 92, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rev. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Bourque passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Iberia Medical Center.
Born on May 17, 1929, to the late John and Ada Desormeaux Bourque, Lester was one of 11 children. “Black,” as he was better known, was a kind and loving man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Black liked being outdoors and could often be found outside camping or crawfishing. He loved having gatherings that centered around family, friends and good eating — especially if it gave him a chance to have some BBQ or a crawfish and crab boil. He was a loving husband, a great father and an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Comeaux Bourque; children Ronald Bourque, Larry Bourque (Rachelle) and Katherine Bourque Menard (Stephen); grandchildren Michael Trahan, Craig Bourque, Justin Bourque and Charlie Odom (Paige); and great grandchildren Callysta Jade Bourque, Mark Bourque, Daniel Bourque, Tara Bourque, Ace Bourque, Gemma Odom and Emersyn Odom.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael James Bourque; 10 siblings and grandchildren, Ronald Bourque Jr. and Kevin Bourque.
Pallbearers will be Larry Bourque, Craig Bourque, Justin Bourque, Michael Trahan, Charlie Odom, Stephan Menard and Allen Boudreaux.