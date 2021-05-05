Lessie Jackson Edwards

A celebration of life service will be held for Mrs. Lessie J. Edwards, 86, the former Lessie Jackson, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
She departed her Earthly home at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence.
Lessie B. Jackson Edwards was a native and resident of Jeanerette, born to the union of Frank and Louada August Jackson. She was baptized at an early age by Julia Fields. In later years, she attended Saint Peter United Methodist Church where she became a member.
Lessie Retired from the Iberia Parish School Board after 20-plus years. She worked at the Coca Cola Plant in New Iberia and the Peat Moss Plant. She enjoyed her time at the casino and spending time with her family. She was a very outgoing person but was strict and spoke her mind.
She leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Donna Edwards Ellis, Evelyn Edwards and Carrie Sparrow (Leroy) all of Jeanerette, Ammy Fusilier of New Iberia and Veronica Armstead of Loreauville; eleven grandchildren, Jonathan Edwards, Ashley Edwards, Brandy Edwards, King Ellis, Rodolfo Ellis, Artie Edwards, Renata Edwards, JaKayla Edwards, Byron Hogan, Leroy Sparrow III and LaMarco Moore; twenty three great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis Jackson of San Bernadino, California; two brothers-in-law, Eugene Davis of Franklin and Berwick Francis of Jeanerette; one sister-in-law, Ella Mae (Molly) Francis Hunts; one special friend, Mrs. Anna F. Minor of Jeanerette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She now joins in glory her late husband, Lee Edwards; three sons, John Kennedy Edwards, King Edwards and Aurthur Lee Edwards; parents, Frank Jackson Sr. and Louada August Jackson; two grandsons, Brad Christopher Edwards and Nathaniel Alfred; three sisters, Gertrude Hose, Mary B. Davis and Vernell Lewis; and three brothers, John Jackson, Frank Jackson and Nolan Mickey Jackson.
Active pallbearers are Rodolfo Ellis, Jonathan Edwards, Berwick Francis Jr., King Ellis, Leroy Sparrow III, Corey Francis and Aurthur Edwards.
Honorary pallbearers are Sam Wise, Berwick Francis Sr., Eugene Davis, Rodney Jackson, Rodolfo Ellis Sr., Louis Jackson, Leroy Sparrow II and Joseph Hunts.
